Citigroup Laying Off 20K Workers

Citigroup is shrinking: The banking giant said Friday it will lay off 20,000 workers, or 10% of its workforce, by 2026, reports the Wall Street Journal. The news came as Citi posted a $1.8 billion loss in the fourth quarter, compared to a $2.5 billion profit a year ago, per the AP. "The fourth quarter was very clearly disappointing," CEO Jane Fraser told analysts. "We know that 2024 is critical." The loss was primarily due to "one-off charges," notes Reuters, with some analysts saying the number sounds worse than it is.