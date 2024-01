President Biden's re-election campaign released its latest fundraising numbers Monday, more than two weeks before it had to do so, in what the New York Times sees as "a clear attempt to distract attention from the Iowa caucuses." It touted $97 million raised by his campaign and the DNC in the fourth quarter of 2023 and a total campaign war chest of $117 million. His campaign calls it a "historic haul," noting that cash-on-hand figure is more than any Democratic presidential candidate has had at this point in the race, reports USA Today.