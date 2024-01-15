It was still snowing in Buffalo as of 8am Monday morning, with just hours to go before the Buffalo Bills take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in a wild-card playoff game in Western New York's Orchard Park. Snowfall reached several feet in some parts of Erie County, with Orchard Park logging at least 17 inches, leaving Highmark Stadium smothered in snow—and the Bills desperate for people to help shovel it out. Now that most travel bans around the city have been lifted , the team is reaching out to fans and other locals to help with the big dig, offering $20 an hour for the first 200 people to show up at the stadium, reports NPR .

In a release, the Bills noted that volunteers must be 18 or older (or have working papers if they're under 18) and come dressed "appropriately for the weather"—i.e., hats, gloves, warm coats, etc.). Interested parties were told to show up starting at midnight Sunday, and to bring a shovel if they've got one, though the Bills say they'll provide shovels if needed. In addition to the hourly pay, shovelers will also receive a free breakfast and beverages in a "comfortable warm break area." Based on photos and reports back from shovelers already on the scene, they've got their work cut out for them. "We made progress shoveling, but not much at all," one volunteer tells the AP. The game is set to start at 4:30pm ET. (Read more Buffalo Bills stories.)