Nobody has held power longer in Israel than Benjamin Netanyahu, writes David Remnick in the New Yorker. But in his in-depth look at the prime minister, now in his sixth term, Remnick notes that Netanyahu's polling is "dismal" in the wake of the Oct. 7 Hamas raid. He "always campaigned on security, presenting himself as the one statesman and patriot who saw through the malign intentions of Israel's enemies," but "he had presided over an unprecedented collapse of state security," writes Remnick. Netanyahu is further angering people in the aftermath: "Among the many accusations being leveled at Netanyahu is that he failed a test of basic humanity when he did not immediately and publicly connect with the families of the hostages." Netanyahu has tried to counter that criticism, but his attempts at empathy have largely come off as insincere, writes Remnick.