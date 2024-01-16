Japan Earthquake Moved Coastline 820 Feet

The New Year's Day earthquake rocked Japan so significantly that the country's coastline shifted by as much as 820 feet, more than the length of two US football fields. The 7.6 magnitude January 1 quake caused significant uplift in some parts of the Noto Peninsula, Live Science reports. Nahel Belgherze, an electronics technician who covers extreme weather events around the globe, shared satellite images on X showing the coastline change, NDTV reports. The images compare June 2023 with January 2 of this year, after the tsunami caused by the earthquake had subsided. They show how the previously underwater seafloor has risen above the water in that area, creating new beaches and leaving some ports dry, so boats can't reach them.