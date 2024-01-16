Lauren Boebert's Post About the Temperature Inspires Mocking

Lauren Boebert was being ridiculed by her critics following a Sunday night social media post about the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of the country. "You've got to appreciate the irony of climate protestors trudging through a foot of snow and -30 degree wind chills to yell about how the planet is warming. They just don't see it, do they?" the congresswoman posted on X. Yahoo News rounds up reactions from exasperated Boebert critics pointing out to her that the term "global warming" refers to the planet, overall, getting hotter—but that the resulting "climate change" means shifting and erratic weather patterns across the board as a result of that warming, rather than simply indicating cold weather will become a thing of the past.
"Your periodic reminder that less ice at the Arctic is consistent with a weaker jet stream that allows cold air to drift down into the Great Plains," reads one sample response to Boebert's post. "The frigid temps you're experiencing happen BECAUSE of a warming planet, not in spite of it." Elsewhere in Boebert land, her ex-husband Jayson Boebert is now facing six criminal charges following an incident between the former couple at a Colorado restaurant. More charges were added to the ones he was initially arrested on after he allegedly got into an altercation with his 18-year-old son, KKCO 11 reports. (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)