Lauren Boebert's Post About the Temperature Inspires Mocking

Lauren Boebert was being ridiculed by her critics following a Sunday night social media post about the dangerously cold temperatures gripping much of the country. "You've got to appreciate the irony of climate protestors trudging through a foot of snow and -30 degree wind chills to yell about how the planet is warming. They just don't see it, do they?" the congresswoman posted on X. Yahoo News rounds up reactions from exasperated Boebert critics pointing out to her that the term "global warming" refers to the planet, overall, getting hotter—but that the resulting "climate change" means shifting and erratic weather patterns across the board as a result of that warming, rather than simply indicating cold weather will become a thing of the past.