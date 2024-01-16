Latest to EGOT: Elton John

Elton John has achieved EGOT status. The famed British singer-pianist secured an Emmy Award on Monday night for best variety special (live) for Elton John Live: Farewell from Dodger Stadium, a three-hour concert documentary that streamed on Disney+, the AP reports. John said he was "incredibly humbled" to join the elite group of EGOT winners who have won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. "The journey to this moment has been filled with passion, dedication, and the unwavering support of my fans all around the world," John, 76, said in a statement after winning his trophy.

The superstar performer has five Grammys, most recently for Elton John & Tim Rice's Aida in 2001; two Oscars for "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" from The Lion King in 1994 and "(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" from Rocketman; along with a Tony for his original score on Aida. He became the 19th person to reach EGOT status after Viola Davis achieved the feat when she won a Grammy last year. Others performers who have EGOTs include Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Hudson, and John Legend.

David Furnish, John's husband and a producer on the concert special, said John was overjoyed Monday night about winning his first-ever Emmy, and he "screamed out loud." Furnish said a "incredibly honored" John was unable to attend the awards ceremony since he's recovering from recent surgery. "We Facetimed him. We woke him up in the middle of the night," Furnish said while holding John's award backstage. "He's back in the UK. He's had his left knee replaced—which isn't surprising when you think of the number of pianos he's jumped off." (For more on the Emmys, read about the silver carpet; the monologue; or the ceremony and winners.)