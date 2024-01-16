It's definitely annoying trying to eat a large Subway sub when it hasn't been cut in half, but one Florida man may have taken that annoyance a bit too far. Per an arrest report cited by Fox Business , the Martin County Sheriff's Office responded to a call Jan. 9 at one of the fast-food eatery's locations in Stuart "in reference to a disturbance." According to the deputy who filed the report, customer Alberto De Barros had become agitated with a female Subway worker "after finding out his sandwich was not separated." Words were apparently exchanged, De Barros "began causing a disruptive scene," and the employee then decided she wasn't going to assist him any longer.

De Barros then hopped on the phone, but as he was talking and still melting down, he then hurled his sandwich at the worker, hitting her in her "mid to lower body section," per the report. The deputy says De Barros then left the restaurant, but not before the worker was able to spot his license plate number. When the deputy tracked down De Barros at his home, the man admitted there'd been an argument, but he insisted he'd thrown the sandwich at the counter, not at the worker, the report notes; the phone call he'd been making at the store was allegedly to the store's manager.

What helped clinch De Barros' arrest, however, was once the arresting deputy got to view surveillance footage from the eatery, per WPEC. The deputy saw De Barros "swipe the sandwich off the counter," which "subsequently strikes" the employee. De Barros was arrested and charged with battery, then released on $1,000 bond. He's set to appear in court on Feb. 1 for his arraignment. (Read more weird crimes stories.)