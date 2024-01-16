An architect charged in a string of slayings known as the Gilgo Beach killings was accused Tuesday in the death of a fourth woman, a Connecticut mother of two who vanished in 2007 and whose remains were found more than three years later along a coastal highway in New York. Rex Heuermann was formally charged in the killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, reports the AP , months after having been labeled the prime suspect in her death when he was arrested in July in the deaths of three other women. In court, Heuermann wore a dark suit and didn't say anything during the proceedings. He'll continue to be held without bail. The judge set the next court date for Feb. 6. Suffolk County DA Raymond Tierney and other law enforcement officials planned a news conference following Tuesday's hearing.

Brainard-Barnes, 25, who was once employed as a dealer at the Foxwoods Resort Casino, left her hometown of Norwich, Connecticut, on July 9, 2007, and headed to Manhattan for sex work, with plans to return the following day, according to friends who became concerned when she uncharacteristically stopped using her phone. She never came back. Heuermann has pleaded not guilty to killing Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello, three women who authorities say also were sex workers. Brainard-Barnes was the first of the four women to disappear. Their remains were found along the same quarter-mile stretch of parkway in the Gilgo Beach area of Jones Beach Island in 2010. Additional searching found the remains of six more adults and the toddler child of one of the victims.