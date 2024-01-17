ABC Cancels Republican Debate

ABC has canceled its Thursday night debate in New Hampshire because it can't meet a condition imposed by Nikki Haley. The former UN ambassador said Tuesday that she wouldn't take part in any more Republican debates unless frontrunner Donald Trump participates. ABC and Manchester, New Hampshire station WMUR confirmed Tuesday evening that the debate had been called off, the Washington Post . ABC said it had given Haley and Trump a 5pm deadline to commit to the debate. The debate had been scheduled to take place at St. Anselm College just days before the Jan. 23 New Hampshire primary.

In the previous GOP debate, Haley debated Ron DeSantis. Before the Thursday cancellation was confirmed, the Florida governor said in a post on X that he'd show up even if Haley didn't. "I won't snub New Hampshire voters like both Nikki Haley and Donald Trump, and plan to honor my commitments," he said. "I look forward to debating two empty podiums in the Granite State this week." DeSantis, who came in second place in the Iowa caucuses, accused Haley, who came in third, of "running to be Trump's VP." CNN was planning to host a Republican debate in New Hampshire Sunday night but it's not clear whether it will go ahead, the New York Times reports. (Read more Republican debate stories.)