Justice Department Issues Damning Report on Uvalde Shooting

"An active shooter with access to victims should never be considered and treated as a barricaded subject," a Justice Department report on the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting states. But that's exactly what happened at Robb Elementary School on May 24, 2022, when students and teachers were trapped in a room with the gunman for more than an hour while almost 400 law enforcement officers descended on the school and waited in hallways as parents begged them to go in and children called 911. The department's 575-page incident review lists "critical" and "cascading" failures by law enforcement in the mass shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers, NPR reports.