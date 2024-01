Sheryl Sandberg Takes Another Step Away From Meta

Sheryl Sandberg, who helped transform Facebook from a tech startup into a digital advertising empire, will step down from the board of Meta, Facebook's parent company, per the AP . "With a heart filled with gratitude and a mind filled with memories, I let the Meta board know that I will not stand for reelection this May," Sandberg wrote in a Facebook post . Sandberg left Google to join Facebook in 2008, four years before the company went public. As the No. 2 executive at Meta under CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Sandberg also took a lot of heat for some of its biggest missteps. She stepped down as chief operating officer of Meta in 2022 but remained a member of the company board. She had served as COO of Facebook, and then Meta, for 14 and a half years and as a board member for 12 years.

"Under Mark's leadership, Javi Olivan, Justin Osofsky, Nicola Mendelsohn, and their teams have proven beyond a doubt that the Meta business is strong and well-positioned for the future, so this feels like the right time to step away," Sandberg wrote. Sandberg said she will continue to serve as an adviser to the company. Last year Sandberg announced that she was launching a girls leadership program through her foundation to respond to what she calls stubborn gender inequities. The girls leadership program, Lean In, includes a middle-school curriculum as well as resources for adults. Lean In is a project of the Sandberg Goldberg Bernthal Family Foundation, the private foundation Sandberg started with her late husband, Dave Goldberg.

Zuckerberg had nice things to say in response to the decision. "Thank you Sheryl for the extraordinary contributions you have made to our company and community over the years," he wrote, per the Washington Post. "I am grateful for your unwavering commitment to me and Meta over the years." The Post notes that her departure comes in a "difficult financial period" for the company, which is dealing with both layoffs and revenue losses. (Read more Sheryl Sandberg stories.)