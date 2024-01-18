Trump Yet to Pick a VP, but Friction Has Begun

There is, theoretically, a long way to go before the Republican nominee is cinched. But Donald Trump's formidable lead in the polls and his rout in Iowa already has stories in circulation about a potential running mate. At Politico, Jonathan Martin's focus is actually on who it might not be. He writes that a large faction within MAGA is adamant that Trump not pick Nikki Haley because she is seen as an establishment figure. One fear is Trump would be risking what Martin describes as an "intra-party coup"—meaning Republican senators "would use any legal or political pretext to remove him from office and elevate the more old guard-aligned Haley."