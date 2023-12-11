"One down. Two to go." Those were the celebratory words of GOP Rep. Elise Stefanik over the weekend after University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill resigned. Stefanik separately told the New York Sun in an interview that she expects Harvard President Claudine Gay and MIT President Sally Kornbluth to eventually resign as well, particularly after a new House investigation into how universities handle antisemitism gets rolling. Related coverage:

On the rise: Stefanik is the fourth-ranking House Republican and an ally of Donald Trump, and her "stock is soaring in Republican circles" after her congressional questioning of the three university leaders, writes Justin Green at Axios. All three gave noncommittal answers when pressed by Stefanik about whether students who call for the genocide of Jews would be punished under their existing codes of conduct. (Watch video of the exchanges here.)