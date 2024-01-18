Trump Prosecutor Fani Willis Ordered to Address Allegations

The prosecutor in Donald Trump's Georgia case will have to address newly raised accusations of impropriety against her in court. The judge in the case has scheduled a hearing on Feb. 15 for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, reports the Washington Post , and he further ordered Willis to respond in writing by Feb. 2. The trouble for her started earlier this month when a Trump co-defendant asserted that she hired a romantic partner to lead the election-interference case and had benefited financially as a result. The filing made by Trump co-defendant Mike Roman said that special prosecutor Nathan Wade had so far collected more than $600,000 for his work on the case, and that he paid for pricey trips with Willis using money paid to his law firm.

Willis has not directly denied the allegations, though she did suggest they were motivated by racism. Both she and Wade are Black. The original filing by Roman did not present any evidence to back up the allegations, but Roman's attorney says they are based in part on records related to Wade's ongoing divorce case as well as sources familiar with the partnership of Wade and Willis. In a related development, a hearing on whether to unseal Wade's divorce records is scheduled for Jan. 31, per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Roman and Trump have called for the cases against them to be dropped because of the controversy. The Hill, meanwhile, talks to legal experts who don't think Willis would have to be removed from the case even if the allegations are true. (Read more Fani Willis stories.)