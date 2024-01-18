The Supreme Court heard arguments Wednesday in a seemingly mundane dispute in the fishing industry. The implications of the case, however, are enormous, and based on Wednesday's questions, the court's conservative majority appears poised to overturn or at least limit what's become known as the Chevron doctrine, reports SCOTUSblog. Such an outcome could weaken the federal government's ability to regulate pretty much everything, notes NPR.

The doctrine: Stemming from a 1984 case (which received little attention at the time), the wonky-sounding Chevron doctrine "established the principle that courts must defer to agencies' reasonable interpretations of ambiguous statutes," writes Adam Liptak in the New York Times. Meaning, judges should defer to federal agencies and their experts when it comes to setting rules on the environment, the economy, health care, civil rights, consumer protections, and on and on.