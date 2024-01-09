'Bombshell' Docs Filed in Georgia Case Against Trump

The Fulton County district attorney has been accused of hiring her romantic partner as the special prosecutor in her office's prosecution of Donald Trump for alleged election interference. In what the Atlanta Journal-Constitution refers to as a "bombshell" court filing, Michael Roman (a former Trump campaign official who is charged alongside Trump and others in the Georgia case) seeks to have the charges against him dismissed on the basis that they are unconstitutional, as well as for Fani Willis, her entire office, and special prosecutor Nathan Wade to be barred from involvement in any future prosecution of the case. According to the legal experts consulted by the conservative Washington Times , "The allegations, if true, could kill the criminal case against the former president."

The filing also alleges both Willis and Wade benefited financially from the arrangement, ABC News reports. It claims Wade used some of the almost $654,000 his law firm has so far received from the DA's office to pay for pricey vacations he then took with Willis. The filing offers no proof of the relationship other than the word of sources close to both Willis and Wade, but an attorney for Roman also says she reviewed a case file related to Wade's ongoing divorce proceedings, which was later sealed, leaving her unable to say what she learned from it. She has asked a judge to unseal it. The court filing also alleges Wade's appointment was not approved by the county's board of commissioners, and raises questions about his qualifications for leading the prosecution of Trump.

Neither Willis' office nor Wade have publicly responded; the DA's office says it will do so through its own court filings. But Trump, not surprisingly, did: The former POTUS wrote on social media, "ALL CHARGES AGAINST ME, AND OTHERS, SHOULD BE IMMEDIATELY DROPPED, WITH APOLOGIES, AND MONETARY DAMAGES FOR THE ILLEGAL AND HIGHLY POLITICAL PERSECUTION OF INNOCENT PEOPLE." Also Monday, Trump's lawyers filed court papers arguing that the Georgia case should be dismissed because his actions in the state were all part of his official duties as president, and thus he has broad immunity, Politico reports. (Read more Fani Willis stories.)