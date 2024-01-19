Peggy Noonan: This Is an 'Epochal' Election

This year's presidential election is no ordinary one, writes Peggy Noonan in the Wall Street Journal. She makes clear that she doesn't think either former President Trump or President Biden is the right candidate for the moment and, more to the point, for the future. In assessing the state of things, she asserts that "we are not sufficiently noting that this isn't only a Trump election, it is also the first national election since the full impact of 2020 and its epochal changes sank in." In that "epic, nation-changing year," she writes, regular people got the sense "that some new ideology that doesn't even have a name had entered their lives on all levels, in their intimate family and work space."