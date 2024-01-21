Texan Admits Kidnapping Girl Who Wrote 'Help Me!' Sign

A Texas man has pleaded guilty to kidnapping a 13-year-old girl who was rescued in Southern California when a passerby saw her hold up a "Help Me!" sign in a parked car. Steven Robert Sablan, 62, of Cleburne, Texas, admitted in a plea agreement that he sexually assaulted the victim while driving her from Texas to California, according to a statement Friday from the US Attorney's Office in the Central District of California. The girl was rescued July 9 in Long Beach, south of Los Angeles, after a passerby called 911 to report seeing her hold up the piece of paper with the handwritten desperate plea for help, per the AP .

Sablan, who has been in federal custody since July 2023, pleaded guilty to one count of kidnapping, prosecutors said. In July, Sablan was indicted by a federal grand jury on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity. An FBI agent wrote in an affidavit that the girl was walking down a street in San Antonio on July 6 when Sablan drove up, raised a handgun, and told her, "If you don't get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you." Sablan faces a mandatory minimum of 20 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life at his October sentencing.