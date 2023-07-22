Kidnapped Girl Rescued After Holding Up Sign

13-year-old was spotted by a good Samaritan
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 22, 2023 7:53 AM CDT
Kidnapped Girl Rescued After Holding Up Sign
This photo released by the US Department of Justice shows a "Help Me!" sign used by a 13-year-old girl kidnapped in Texas.   (US Department of Justice via AP)

Police in Long Beach, California say a kidnapped 13-year-old was rescued after a good Samaritan spotted the girl's "Help Me!" sign and called 911. Police say they found the "visibly emotional and distressed" girl in a vehicle parked outside a laundromat, CNN reports. She had been kidnapped from a street in San Antonio, Texas three days before the July 9 rescue. Police say she was repeatedly sexually assaulted by suspect Steven Robert Sablan, 61, on the drive from Texas to California. Sablan, a resident of Cleburne, Texas, had emerged from the laundromat and was standing by the car when police arrived. He was arrested at the scene.

Sablan was indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges of kidnapping and transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, the AP reports. In an affidavit, an FBI agent wrote that the girl was walking down a street near a bus stop on July 6 when Sablan drove up, pulled a gun, and told the girl, "If you don't get in the car with me, I am going to hurt you." Police say that when he was arrested, Sablan had handcuffs in his pocket. More handcuffs were found in the vehicle, along with a switchblade and a black handgun that was later determined to be a BB gun.

"I want to commend our community members for their vigilance and willingness to get involved by calling 911," Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish said in a statement. "This incident highlights the critical role community members play in keeping people safe." (Read more kidnapping stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X