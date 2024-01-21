FIFA Boss Urges Forfeits Over Racial Taunts

Responding to taunts that drove AC Milan's goalkeeper off the field on Saturday, the president of FIFA called Sunday for automatic forfeits to be assessed to teams whose fans yell racial chants at players. Gianni Infantino described the abuse directed at Mike Maignan as "totally abhorrent," CBS Sports reports, in calling for a policy change by world soccer's governing body. "We have to implement an automatic forfeit for the team whose fans have committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned," Infantino posted on X , "as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists."

Maignan, whose teammates went into the tunnel with him to pause the match in Italy, also addressed the issue Sunday. He said he went to the referee first, per Reuters. "I said we cannot play football like this," the goalkeeper told Sky Sports Italy. "Talking no longer does anything," Maignan said in also urging strong sanctions. In a post on X, he addressed those who stood by during the abuse. "The perpetrators of these acts, because it is easy to act in a group in the anonymity of a platform, the spectators who were in the stand, who saw everything, who heard everything but who chose to remain silent, you are complicit," Maignan wrote. (Read more FIFA stories.)