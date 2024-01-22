Biden 'Robocall' to NH Dems: Stay Home

Imagine your level of surprise if you answered the phone in an election year and the presidential candidate from your party was asking for money or support: As surprising as when the Buffalo Bills fail to win a clutch game again. Now imagine your level of surprise if that candidate told you to sit home on primary day and not vote for him or her. Now this is surprising—and has more than a few Democratic voters in New Hampshire scratching their heads over an apparent fake robocall from none other than President Biden. As NBC News reports, the robocalls purportedly from Biden apparently started going on Sunday, with the faux Joe telling voters that "it's important that you save your vote for the November election."