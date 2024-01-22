Dixville Notch Prepares for First-in-Nation Vote

The tiny New Hampshire town of Dixville Notch will once again be in the spotlight at midnight, when it casts the first votes in the nation's first primary. Politico reports that there are six registered voters in the community near the Canadian border—four Republicans and two independents—who are allowed to vote in primaries in New Hampshire. Dixville Notch has been holding midnight votes since 1960. Two small towns in the state that have held midnight votes in the past, Hart's Location and Millsfield, have decided to break with the tradition this year and vote during normal polling hours, reports NBC Boston.