Epstein's Brother: He Didn't Kill Himself

Jeffrey Epstein's brother is calling for a new investigation into the financier's 2019 suicide, saying irregularities point to the possibility of murder. The Justice Department inspector general's report issued in June concluded Epstein was able to kill himself while alone in a cell, awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges, at Manhattan's Metropolitan Correctional Center due to "negligence, misconduct, and outright job performance failures." These failures "did not adequately safeguard an individual in its custody" and "led to questions about the circumstances surrounding Epstein's death." Epstein's brother, Mark, has repeatedly questioned those findings. He tells the Guardian his brother might've been killed by an inmate, perhaps at another's direction.

"If you look at all the evidence, including the autopsy, the photographs of his body, the bulls--- DOJ report that is filled with inaccuracies, you would never come up with the conclusion that this was a suicide," he claims. A camera directed at Epstein's cell door was not recording on Aug. 10, 2019. However, the DOJ report found the door was locked, per Business Insider. Investigators also spoke to inmates with a view into Epstein's cell who said they saw no one going in. Two correctional officers who were supposed to be keeping an eye on Epstein reportedly didn't leave their desks for hours. They later admitted to falsifying prison records in a deal with prosecutors.

Mark Epstein claims he was told not all doors were locked that night, per the Guardian. "The question is, who had him killed?" he asks. Earlier this month, he told News Nation that his brother claimed to have "dirt on people," including "the then-presidential candidates" in 2016, per Mediaite. He went on to accuse former US Attorney General Bill Barr of covering up a murder. "Yes, there were screw ups, but that doesn't mean that my brother committed suicide because of screw ups. There are a number of reasons why he would not commit suicide," he said. He added there couldn't have been much of an investigation into the billionaire's death because responding EMTs weren't questioned. (Read more Jeffrey Epstein stories.)