If you've been racking your brain since last summer to figure out why Sofia Vergara and her husband decided to put an end to their seven-year marriage, the Modern Family star is finally offering some insight. In short, Vergara, 51, and Joe Manganiello, 47, "weren't on the same page when it came to expanding their family," per People . "My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she told Spanish newspaper El Pais earlier this month. "He wanted to have kids, and I didn't want to be an old mom. I feel it's not fair to the baby." She added: "I respect whoever does it, but that's not for me anymore."

Business Insider notes Vergara already has a 32-year-old son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, whom she had when she was just a teen. Sofia Vergara shares her son with first ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez, whom she split from in 1993, two years after Manolo was born. "I'm ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," she told El Pais. "So, if love comes along, he has to come with [his own] children. I'm almost in menopause; it's the natural way of things." She noted, "When my son becomes a dad, let him bring the baby to me for a while and then I'll give it back to him and go on with my life. That's what I have to do." Read more of her interview here. (Read more Sofia Vergara stories.)