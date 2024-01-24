Mom Who Left Child on His Own for 2 Years Is Sentenced

A French mother who left her 9-year-old son to live on his own for two years was sentenced last week to 18 months behind bars. The woman left her child behind when she went to live with a partner in another apartment about 3 miles away, CNN reports, citing local media. She reportedly came back only occasionally between 2020 and 2022, leaving the boy to survive mostly on cake, canned goods, and stolen tomatoes, but he continued to attend school and did well, according to the local mayor, who says the boy's apartment often lacked hot water and heat.