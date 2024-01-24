Mom Who Left Child on His Own for 2 Years Is Sentenced

French mother sentenced to 18 months
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 24, 2024 3:30 AM CST
Mom Who Left Boy on His Own for 2 Years Is Sentenced
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / kieferpix)

A French mother who left her 9-year-old son to live on his own for two years was sentenced last week to 18 months behind bars. The woman left her child behind when she went to live with a partner in another apartment about 3 miles away, CNN reports, citing local media. She reportedly came back only occasionally between 2020 and 2022, leaving the boy to survive mostly on cake, canned goods, and stolen tomatoes, but he continued to attend school and did well, according to the local mayor, who says the boy's apartment often lacked hot water and heat.

It was the mayor who eventually reported her suspicions to police after the mother came to her office to ask for food assistance. "We gave her four vouchers for food, but she took some processed food products instead so that got me suspicious," the mayor says. "Some residents told me that there was a child living alone, so I connected the two things." (Read more France stories.)

Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X