Trump Nomination Once Seemed 'Untenable,' Now Inevitable

The New Hampshire primary results came in quickly Tuesday, with the AP calling the GOP race for Donald Trump as soon as the polls closed. The former president's main contender, ex-South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, vowed she's not dropping out yet, but Zeeshan Aleem writes for MSNBC that Trump's win "cements his status as the future Republican presidential nominee and ends any realistic hope of her own shot at it." If there was any state Haley had a decent chance in, it was the Granite State, where polls brought her closer to Trump than anywhere, notes Aleem—so "if she couldn't win there, where else can she win?" In a separate MSNBC piece, Aleem notes that Tuesday's victory "seals [Trump's] (almost) untouchable status in 2024," adding, "All evidence indicates that the Republican base is ready to go all in for Trump one more time." More analysis on Tuesday's results: