Russian Plane Crashes With 65 Ukrainian POWs Aboard

A military transport plane that Russia said was carrying 65 Ukrainian prisoners of war crashed Wednesday morning in a Russian region near Ukraine. It wasn't immediately clear what caused the crash in the Belgorod region or if anyone survived. The AP could not confirm who was aboard the plane, and the Ukrainians did not immediately comment. A special military commission was on the way to the crash site, the Russian Defense Ministry said. Russian state news agency RIA Novosti, citing the ministry, reported that the POWs were being transported to the border region for a prisoner exchange. Speaking on his morning call with reporters, President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said he could not comment on the crash as he did not have enough information about it.
The Russian air force has suffered a string of crashes that some observers have attributed to a higher number of flights amid the fighting in Ukraine. Seven hundred days after the Kremlin's forces rolled into Ukraine, the 930-mile front line is largely static amid icy weather. As both sides seek to replenish their weapons stockpiles, the war recently has focused on long-range strikes. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said a major Russian missile attack on Tuesday had killed 18 people and injured 130. The barrage, employing more than 40 ballistic, cruise, anti-aircraft, and guided missiles hit 130 residential buildings in three Ukrainian cities, "all ordinary houses," Zelensky said on X. Russia's onslaught, which included targets in Kyiv and Kharkiv, was the heaviest in weeks and lent weight to Zelensky's appeals for Western allies to provide more military aid.
