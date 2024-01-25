Police: Girls 10, 11 Threatened School Shootings on Same Day

Two preteen girls threatened hours apart to carry out shootings at neighboring elementary schools, South Carolina authorities said. Both students, one 10 and the other 11, were given juvenile summons and will be subject to discipline by the Georgetown County School District, per the Daily Beast. Neither school closed during the investigation. The 10-year-old said on Wednesday that she wanted to bring a firearm to Kensington Elementary School and kill several students, the county sheriff's office said.
Her home was searched, and weapons were found locked in a safe, WCIV reports. The same day, the 11-year-old, who had argued with another student, made a similar threat at the district's McDonald Elementary School, officials said. Her home also was searched, and no weapons were found there. School officials issued no comment on either case. (Read more South Carolina stories.)