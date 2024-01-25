Police: Girls 10, 11 Threatened School Shootings on Same Day

Two preteen girls threatened hours apart to carry out shootings at neighboring elementary schools, South Carolina authorities said. Both students, one 10 and the other 11, were given juvenile summons and will be subject to discipline by the Georgetown County School District, per the Daily Beast. Neither school closed during the investigation. The 10-year-old said on Wednesday that she wanted to bring a firearm to Kensington Elementary School and kill several students, the county sheriff's office said.