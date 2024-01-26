You never know who's going to show up on your front porch with your food order, but for one Illinois customer, her meal delivery came via an especially surprising "driver." Sky News and NBC News report on a DoorDasher who was making a delivery in St. Charles earlier this month when they were arrested, leaving some hungry patron potentially in the lurch. Enter the responding officer, a sheriff's deputy identified by the New York Post only as Deputy Milner, who apparently wanted to get the meal to its rightful home.

Ring video from Jan. 14 shows Milner approach the customer's porch with a food bag in hand, then wait patiently for a few seconds after ringing the bell and knocking on the door. Finally, a woman answers, takes the bag, and, seeing that her food is being handed to her by an officer of the law, asks if the DoorDash driver got into an accident. "No, he got arrested, but we wanted to make sure you got your food," Milner replies.

"You guys are amazing," the woman gushes as Milner waves and walks away. "He completed the order to ensure no one went hungry," Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain wrote on Facebook. "My deputies always follow through." No comment from DoorDash yet, but a spokesperson for the Kane County Sheriff's Office tells Fox News Digital that the delivery driver, Abrahan J. Salazar Salas, was charged with unspecified misdemeanors after getting pulled over for a traffic stop. (Read more weird crimes stories.)