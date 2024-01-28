NYC May Lose Claim to Having Tallest US Building

A new city might nab bragging rights for the tallest building in the US, and the location might surprise you. People reports that architect group AO and developers Matteson Capital have submitted a request in Oklahoma City for a 1,907-foot skyscraper dubbed Legends Tower. The building would be part of a development called The Boardwalk at Bricktown, which originally included a 1,750-foot apartment tower, per the Journal Record. But adding a bit of height would go a long way. The current record holder for tallest building is One World Trade Center in New York City, which stands at a symbolic 1,776 feet. By tacking on 131 feet, Legends Tower wouldn't have to settle for second place, and its height would also be a nod to Oklahoma state history (the state was founded in 1907).