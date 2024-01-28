NYC May Lose Claim to Having Tallest US Building

A new city might nab bragging rights for the tallest building in the US, and the location might surprise you. People reports that architect group AO and developers Matteson Capital have submitted a request in Oklahoma City for a 1,907-foot skyscraper dubbed Legends Tower. The building would be part of a development called The Boardwalk at Bricktown, which originally included a 1,750-foot apartment tower, per the Journal Record. But adding a bit of height would go a long way. The current record holder for tallest building is One World Trade Center in New York City, which stands at a symbolic 1,776 feet. By tacking on 131 feet, Legends Tower wouldn't have to settle for second place, and its height would also be a nod to Oklahoma state history (the state was founded in 1907).
"We believe that this development will be an iconic destination for the city," says Matteson Capital CEO Scot Matteson. The entire planned development would span three acres near the Bricktown Canal and Oklahoma River, and would include a mix of retail and restaurant space along with residential units. The Oklahoma City Free Press notes that adding the extra height will require rezoning and a vote from the city council. No word on when that might happen. (These are America's tallest cities.)