In New District, Boebert Finishes 5th in Straw Poll

Rep. Lauren Boebert switched districts because she was facing a tough reelection fight in Colorado's 3rd District—but a straw poll suggests she won't have an easy ride in the state's 4th District, where she has entered the GOP primary to replace retiring Rep. Ken Buck. Colorado Politics reports that there were "gasps from the crowd" Thursday night when Boebert finished fifth in the poll after a primary debate in Fort Lupton. Out of 117 votes cast, Boebert received 12, behind three current and former state lawmakers and Deborah Flora, a filmmaker and conservative radio host. Logan County Commissioner Jerry Sonnenberg, who has served in the state House and Senate, came in first with 22 votes.

The poll didn't include candidates who didn't take part in the debate, the Hill reports. Boebert's loss was shrugged off by some who noted that the hall "was filled with local Republicans loyal to other candidates," Colorado Politics notes. During the debate, Boebert rejected suggestions she was a carpetbagger, saying she had already moved to the district. She said she didn't expect a "coronation" and would work to earn voters' support.

Democratic political strategist Andy Boia said the result shows that Colorado voters "take exception to those who wreak havoc and nonsense," the Denver Post reports. GOP political strategist Sandra Hagen Solin said it will be an uphill climb for Boebert to attract voters who respect those who have already served in the district. "She will need to overcome that hurdle with the broader primary voter base but she still benefits from her high name recognition and 10 candidates that will split the vote in a plurality-wins race," Solin said. (Read more Lauren Boebert stories.)