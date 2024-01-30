Toyota and General Motors are telling the owners of about 61,000 older Corolla, Matrix, RAV4, and Pontiac Vibe models to stop driving them because their Takata airbag inflators are at risk of exploding and hurling shrapnel, per the AP .

The recalled RAV4s have Takata driver's-side airbags, while the Corolla and Matrix models have them on the passenger side. Takata, now defunct, used volatile ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to inflate airbags in a crash, but the chemical propellant can deteriorate over time. The airbag can explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel. At least 26 people have been killed in the US by Takata inflators since May 2009, and at least 30 have died worldwide. The potential for a dangerous malfunction led to the largest series of auto recalls in US history.