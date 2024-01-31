Special Prosecutor in Trump Case Settles Divorce, Canceling Hearing

On the eve of a planned hearing in the divorce proceedings of the special prosecutor in Georgia's election interference case against Donald Trump, a tentative settlement was reached in the divorce, meaning the Wednesday hearing is off. It had been highly anticipated due to the fact that the special prosecutor, Nathan Wade, is alleged to have been improperly hired into his role by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, with whom he allegedly has been romantically involved. He was expected to be asked about those claims under oath at the now-scuttled hearing, the New York Times reports. A separate hearing, not related to the divorce, on whether the allegations disqualify Wade or Willis from working on the Trump case is still planned for February 15, the Washington Post reports.

The judge in the divorce case announced a "temporary agreement" had been reached Tuesday afternoon, and Wade's divorce lawyer confirmed that but said the "final details" are still being worked out. It's not clear whether the agreement will ever be made public, because it will not be filed in court; WSB-TV notes that the move "appears to prevent the release of any records about the allegations between him and Willis that could have arisen at the hearing." Willis had also been subpoenaed in the divorce case by lawyers for Wade's estranged wife, but a judge had already stayed that subpoena, saying Wade himself should testify in the case first. Regardless of what happens with the divorce, the Trump co-defendant who made the motion to remove Willis and Wade from the election interference case has no plans to drop his scrutiny of them. (Read more Fani Willis stories.)