Judge Unseals Records in Trump Prosecutor's Divorce

A judge on Monday ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis won't be deposed (for now, at least) in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, whom Willis appointed as special counsel in Georgia's election interference case against Donald Trump. At the same hearing, he also unsealed the records in the divorce case, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Willis' deposition, originally scheduled for Tuesday, is now off; however, the judge delayed deciding whether she will be deposed at some point in the future, Politico reports. A lawyer for Wade's soon-to-be-ex-wife argued at the hearing that Willis has "unique knowledge" about Wade's marriage and is "trying to hide under the shield of her position," but the judge still placed a temporary stay on the subpoena Willis had been issued, the Hill reports.
He said in his decision that Wade himself should be deposed before a final decision is made on Willis' deposition. As for the unsealing of the divorce records, the judge agreed with an attorney for the Trump co-defendant who originally accused Willis and Wade of having an improper relationship; she argued the records were improperly sealed in 2022. Last week, Wade's estranged wife's lawyers shared documents in court showing purchases Wade made for flights he took with Willis. Per ABC News, however, the newly unsealed documents do not include any reference to the alleged affair between Wade and Willis. Willis has suggested the questions swirling around Wade's hiring were motivated by racism and has accused his estranged wife of having her own affair. The DA has been ordered to respond in writing to the allegations against her by February 2. (Read more Fani Willis stories.)