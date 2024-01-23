Judge Unseals Records in Trump Prosecutor's Divorce

A judge on Monday ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis won't be deposed (for now, at least) in the divorce proceedings of Nathan Wade, whom Willis appointed as special counsel in Georgia's election interference case against Donald Trump. At the same hearing, he also unsealed the records in the divorce case, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Willis' deposition, originally scheduled for Tuesday, is now off; however, the judge delayed deciding whether she will be deposed at some point in the future, Politico reports. A lawyer for Wade's soon-to-be-ex-wife argued at the hearing that Willis has "unique knowledge" about Wade's marriage and is "trying to hide under the shield of her position," but the judge still placed a temporary stay on the subpoena Willis had been issued, the Hill reports.