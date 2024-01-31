Cops: She Tried to Kill Husband Over Note From Old Flame

Getting in touch with an old flame could have deadly consequences, according to Florida police, who allege a woman tried to kill her husband of 51 years after he received a postcard from a lover of six decades previously. Upon learning of the note, Bertha Yalter, 71, tried to smother her elderly husband with a pillow, a charge she admitted to during an interview, according to a police report. From there, "I think she also admitted to urinating on him," an attorney for the state said during a Monday bond hearing, per Law & Crime .

According to the report, police arrived to the couple's North Miami Beach home on Sunday to find the "extremely fragile" victim with "several serious bruises and open lacerations … as well as open bite marks that were bleeding." Part of the attack had been recorded on cellphone video, per Law & Crime. Officers who viewed the video said it confirmed the victim's story that he was attacked by his wife, who was enraged by the note. Police described it as a postcard, though Yalter's lawyer tells the New York Post it was in fact an online message, to which the victim had responded.

Yalter is charged with attempted murder, aggravated battery against an elderly person, and tampering with a witness or victim. But her lawyer tells Law & Crime that "police overcharged this case in the extreme" given that "our client's husband said he is perfectly fine, that he regrets the argument," and views attempted murder as "an absurd charge." The state's attorney justified the charge, noting smothering by pillow "would suffocate and kill him," per Law & Crime. Yelter, who remains in custody pending a final bond hearing on Thursday, has been ordered to have no contact with her husband if released. (Read more Florida stories.)