Poll Puts Biden Ahead of Trump, With Growing Gender Gap

Enough polls have put Donald Trump ahead of President Biden recently for the GOP frontrunner to claim he is responsible for stock market rises, but Biden is ahead of the former president in the latest Quinnipiac poll. The poll of 1,650 registered voters nationwide, conducted from Jan. 25 to Jan. 29, found that Biden had a 6-point lead, with 50% support compared to 44% for Trump, the Hill reports. In another hypothetical head-to-head, Nikki Haley had a 5-point lead over Biden, 47% to 42%, but the lead vanished when third-party candidates including Robert F. Kennedy Jr. were added to the choices.
Last month, Quinnipiac declared the results of its Biden-Trump poll "too close to call," with Biden at 47% and Trump at 46%. The boost for Biden is largely due to a growing gender gap, Politico reports. Men split 42% for Biden and 53% for Trump in the new poll. It was 41% to 51% in December. There was a bigger month-on-month change among women. In December, the poll found 53% of women supported Biden and 41% chose Trump. In the latest poll, it was 58% for Biden versus 36% for Trump. "The gender demographic tells a story to keep an eye on," said Quinnipiac polling analyst Tim Malloy. "Propelled by female voters in just the past few weeks, the head-to-head tie with Trump morphs into a modest lead for Biden." (More Election 2024 stories.)