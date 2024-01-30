GOP Front-Runner Proclaims, 'This is the Trump Stock Market'

Biden campaign points out former president had predicted a collapse if he lost in 2020
By Bob Cronin,  Newser Staff
Posted Jan 29, 2024 6:55 PM CST
The exterior of the New York Stock Exchange is shown on Jan. 19 in New York.   (AP Photo/Peter K. Afriyie)

Employing reasoning that puzzles President Biden's team, Donald Trump has said he deserves the credit for the stock market's run of record highs despite the fact that he's not president. "This is the Trump stock market," the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination wrote Monday on Truth Social. Leaving the caps lock on, per the Hill, Trump explained that's because "my polls against Biden are so good that investors are projecting that I will win, and that will drive the market up." He provided no evidence for his claim about investors' thinking, per CNBC.

The president's reelection campaign tweaked Trump for "desperately trying to take credit" for the climb and posted a clip of the then-president saying in 2020 that if Biden won their race, there would be a stock market collapse "the likes of which you've never had." That didn't happen. Nor did the US economy fulfill widespread predictions of a recession last year. Trump then shifted gears earlier this month, telling a Fox News town hall event in Iowa, "I think there will be a crash if I don't win." (Read more Election 2024 stories.)

