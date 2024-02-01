Wheel of Fortune Fans in Uproar Over This Moment

The latest brouhaha involving a Wheel of Fortune clip came after Tuesday's show, in which a contestant missed out on $40,000 during the bonus round. She had 10 seconds to figure out "p-n- -rc--d," and quickly figured out "orchid" was the second word, but couldn't get the first: "pink." Some viewers, however, insisted on social media that they heard her say "pink orchid" when the timer first started, and slammed the show for "cheating" her out of $40,000, Today reports. However, TMZ thinks it sounds more like she said "something orchid..." as she tried to figure out the first word. Watch in the gallery and judge for yourself. (More Wheel of Fortune stories.)