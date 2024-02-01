World / Israel-Hamas war 3 Articles That Take You Into Gaza's Current Reality We round up the most visceral recent reporting By Kate Seamons, Newser Staff Posted Feb 1, 2024 1:32 PM CST Copied Rubble from buildings destroyed in the Israeli Army's ground operation in the Gaza Strip are seen from southern Israel, near the Gaza border fence, Thursday, Feb. 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov) It's been 117 days since the Israel-Hamas war began, and somewhere between 50% and 61% of the buildings in Gaza have been damaged or completely destroyed, according to satellite data analysis seen by the BBC. So what's it like for the Palestinians who remain? Some of the best recent reporting: From the Hospital to a Tent in Hours—What It's Like Giving Birth in Gaza Now, from NPR: By UNICEF's count, an estimated 20,000 babies have been born in Gaza since the war began. Tess Ingram with UNICEF is on the ground and describes what new mothers and babies are facing, including women who have to return to "makeshift shelters of tarpaulins" hours after having a serious caesarean operation. "I met one mother who was taking her newborn baby back to their tent, and the baby didn't have any clothes." (Read it.) Palestinians Are Eating Grass and Drinking Polluted Water as Famine Looms Across Gaza, by CNN: Among the stories it shares is that of a 38-year-old mother of seven who spends her days begging for food in Rafah, southern Gaza, in hopes of getting her kids and sick husband one meal a day. "They are weak now, they always have diarrhea, their faces are yellow. ... I think it's even better to die from the bombs, at least we will be martyrs. But now we are dying out of hunger and thirst." (Read it.) 12-Year-Old Amputee in Gaza on What the War Cost Him, by the CBC: UNICEF estimates that in the first eight weeks of the war, roughly 1,000 children in Gaza had one or both of their legs amputated. One 12-year-old who had his right leg amputated below the knee after the building he was in was bombed was treated in Egypt and then sent back to Gaza, where he lives with relatives in a camp. "We only have two mats, and we sleep on top of each other," he says. "No one looks at me. I want someone to come and take me out of here." (Read it.) Report an error