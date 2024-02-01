3 Articles That Take You Into Gaza's Current Reality

It's been 117 days since the Israel-Hamas war began, and somewhere between 50% and 61% of the buildings in Gaza have been damaged or completely destroyed, according to satellite data analysis seen by the BBC. So what's it like for the Palestinians who remain? Some of the best recent reporting:

From the Hospital to a Tent in Hours—What It's Like Giving Birth in Gaza Now, from NPR: By UNICEF's count, an estimated 20,000 babies have been born in Gaza since the war began. Tess Ingram with UNICEF is on the ground and describes what new mothers and babies are facing, including women who have to return to "makeshift shelters of tarpaulins" hours after having a serious caesarean operation. "I met one mother who was taking her newborn baby back to their tent, and the baby didn't have any clothes." (Read it.)