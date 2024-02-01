California's Latest Crisis: Back-to-Back Atmospheric Rivers

The first of two back-to-back atmospheric rivers began drenching the San Francisco Bay Area on Wednesday and arrived in Los Angeles in time to snarl the Thursday morning commute. The Los Angeles and San Diego areas will be in the bullseye for heavy rain on Thursday, with flooding possible to the north. The "Pineapple Express"—called that because its long plume of moisture stretched across the Pacific to near Hawaii—will be followed by an even more powerful storm Sunday, reports the AP. Brian Ferguson with the Office of Emergency Services characterized the situation as "a significant threat to the safety of Californians," with concerns for impact over 10 to 14 days from the Oregon line to San Diego and from the coast into the mountains. "This really is a broad sweep of California that's going to see threats over the coming week," he said.