'Hootie' Singer Busted for Alleged Drug Offense

Darius Rucker arrested in Tennessee for alleged 'handoff,' per TMZ
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 2, 2024 12:00 AM CST
Darius Rucker Busted for Alleged Drug Offense
Singer/songwriter Darius Rucker poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on Aug. 21, 2023, to promote his new album "Carolyn's Boy."   (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Darius Rucker, country artist and lead singer of Hootie and the Blowfish, was arrested in his home state of Tennessee Thursday. Based on the misdemeanor charges filed against him—two counts of simple possession/casual exchange of a controlled substance—TMZ reports it seems to "basically [amount] to an alleged handoff." Rucker, 57, is also charged with a violation of the state's vehicle registration law due to allegedly expired tags on his car. His attorney says the singer "is fully cooperating with authorities related to misdemeanor charges." He was released on a $10,500 bond, Fox News reports. (More Hootie and the Blowfish stories.)

