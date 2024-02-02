Biden Regularly Watches One Morning News Show

Two new stories purport to shed light on the behavior of President Biden when he's not in the public eye—specifically in regard to his TV viewing and his uncensored views of former President Trump. Here's a look:

Inside Biden's Obsession With Morning Joe, by Axios: Biden is known to tune in to MSNBC's Morning Joe so regularly that aides like to appear between 7:10 and 7:40am to increase the odds the president will see them, according to the story. Staffers watch on their own to anticipate Biden's questions later—he often references something he saw on the show—and the president consults with host Joe Scarborough and regulars such as Mike Barnicle and Jon Meacham. Read it.

by Axios: Biden is known to tune in to MSNBC's Morning Joe so regularly that aides like to appear between 7:10 and 7:40am to increase the odds the president will see them, according to the story. Staffers watch on their own to anticipate Biden's questions later—he often references something he saw on the show—and the president consults with host Joe Scarborough and regulars such as Mike Barnicle and Jon Meacham. Read it. What Biden *Really* Says About Trump Behind Closed Doors, by Politico Playbook: "Salty" is the word at play here. The president lets his personal vitriol against Trump fly in private, with references to the former president as a "sick f--" and a "f---ing "a--hole," per the story. Biden reportedly blames Trump for encouraging political violence, citing in particular Trump's mockery of the beating endured by Nancy Pelosi's husband during a home break-in. Read it.