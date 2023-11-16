Paul Pelosi's Attacker Is Convicted

The man who broke into the home of Nancy Pelosi and attacked her husband with a hammer was convicted of assault and attempted kidnapping on Thursday. David DeDape, whose lawyer says he was caught up in fringe conspiracy theories on the hard right, faces the possibility of decades in prison for his attack on Paul Pelosi in the couple's San Francisco home, reports Politico . The jury deliberated about eight hours, per the AP . Paul Pelosi, who survived the attack, was 82 at the time.

DePape, 43, admitted to investigators that he broke into the home in October of last year hoping to kidnap Nancy Pelosi and "break her kneecaps" if he thought she lied to him, per CNN. DePape testified himself at the trial and recounted some of the QAnon theories about child sex trafficking he believed were true at the time. Nancy Pelosi wasn't home at the time, and DePape bludgeoned Paul Pelosi as police officers arrived. Nancy Pelosi has said the assault was a factor in her decision to relinquish her leadership role among House Democrats. (Read more Paul Pelosi stories.)