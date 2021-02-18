(Newser)
–
Texans have lots of questions on their minds these days. When will the heat come back on? Will we run out of water? And now, where's Ted? That would be Sen. Ted Cruz, currently embroiled in a controversy unfolding in real time on Twitter. Cruz reportedly flew to Cancun with his family on Wednesday amid the state's frigid emergency, per Reuters, though he's said to be on his way back already. Coverage:
- Cruz's trouble began Wednesday, when photos showed up on Twitter, apparently showing him at a Houston airport waiting to board a flight to Mexico.
- Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster tweeted this photo, saying it shows Cruz on the plane. The family was headed to a resort they'd previously visited, Shuster added.
- Cruz's office is mum on the controversy, but both the AP and Fox News say sources have confirmed that Cruz did indeed fly to Cancun. "The photos speak for themselves," a GOP source tells Fox. The AP's source says that the trip was a long-planned one, adding that Cruz was expected to return immediately.
- The quick return appears to be true, with tweets from Thursday morning, including one from Jake Sherman of Punchbowl News, suggesting that Cruz already is on a flight back to Houston.
- Either way, Cruz is hearing it from critics, notes the Washington Post. "Texans are dying and you're on a flight to Cancun," tweeted the Texas Democratic Party on Wednesday night, adding the hashtag "TedCruzRESIGN.” Democratic state Rep. Gene Wu wrote, "Guess which US Senator from Texas flew to Cancun while the state was freezing to death and having to boil water?"
- Politico notes that Cruz has previously courted controversy during emergencies, including when he criticized a relief package for victims of Hurricane Sandy as too extravagant. He was reminded of that years later when he sought emergency spending for his own state after Hurricane Harvey.
(Another Texas politician caught flak amid the deep freeze
.)