(Newser) – Texans have lots of questions on their minds these days. When will the heat come back on? Will we run out of water? And now, where's Ted? That would be Sen. Ted Cruz, currently embroiled in a controversy unfolding in real time on Twitter. Cruz reportedly flew to Cancun with his family on Wednesday amid the state's frigid emergency, per Reuters, though he's said to be on his way back already. Coverage:

Cruz's trouble began Wednesday, when photos showed up on Twitter, apparently showing him at a Houston airport waiting to board a flight to Mexico.

Former MSNBC anchor David Shuster tweeted this photo, saying it shows Cruz on the plane. The family was headed to a resort they'd previously visited, Shuster added.

