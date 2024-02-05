'No Mistaking Who Owned That Song'

Tracy Chapman made a rare public appearance at the Grammys Sunday night, taking the stage with country singer Luke Combs for a duet of "Fast Car." When Combs covered Chapman's decades-old hit last year, Lydia Polgreen wasn't thrilled because he didn't seem to bring anything new to it, she writes in the New York Times. After watching them perform together, she is more understanding. The song is a brilliant homage to "working class people and the yearning for life with dignity and freedom," she writes.