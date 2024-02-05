Grammys Pull Off a Big Surprise: Celine

Taylor Swift's announcement of a new album wasn't the only big surprise at Sunday night's Grammys. Another was when Celine Dion, who is battling a rare neurological disorder, came on stage to present the final award of the night. The 55-year-old's unannounced appearance drew a standing ovation—watch it here—that appeared to move the singer, per the New York Times. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world," she said.