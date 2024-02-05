Grammys Pull Off a Big Surprise: Celine

Taylor Swift's announcement of a new album wasn't the only big surprise at Sunday night's Grammys. Another was when Celine Dion, who is battling a rare neurological disorder, came on stage to present the final award of the night. The 55-year-old's unannounced appearance drew a standing ovation—watch it here—that appeared to move the singer, per the New York Times. "Those who have been blessed enough to be here must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world," she said.
Dion told the world about a year ago that she has a condition known as a stiff person syndrome that causes severe muscle stiffness and spasms, per USA Today. She came out to present album of the year to none other than Swift, and Deadline notes that Swift took flak online from people who thought she ignored Dion on stage. However, the pair posed for a photograph backstage together. A documentary is in the works about Dion, who has said on Instagram that she hopes to perform again. (More Celine Dion stories.)