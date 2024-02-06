Trump Wants to Debate Biden 'Now'

Donald Trump has refused to debate Nikki Haley or any of his other, now-vanquished, rivals in the GOP race, but it's a different story when it comes to President Biden. Trump said on Dan Bongino's radio show Monday that he wants to debate the president "immediately," NBC News reports. "I'd like to debate him now because we should debate. We should debate for the good of the country," said Trump, who told another conservative radio host, Hugh Hewitt, in December that he would be up for 10 or 20 debates with Biden, even if they were organized by the "terrible" and "totally corrupt" Commission on Presidential Debates.

When Biden was asked about Trump's remarks by reporters in Las Vegas, he quipped: "If I were him, I would want to debate me too. He's got nothing to do." Biden and Trump debated twice in 2020. The third debate was called off after Trump tested positive for COVID. Haley's campaign said Trump is "too chicken" to debate her, report Reuters. "Now it's time for Trump to man up and agree to debate Nikki Haley. Nikki is ready to put her conservative record and vision for a strong and proud America up against Trump's campaign of chaos and vendettas," campaign spokesperson Olivia Perez-Cubas said.

Trump also discussed what he called the "very bad" border bill with Bongino and slammed Republican Sen. James Lankford for his role in brokering it, the Hill reports. Trump, who gave Lankford his "Complete and Total Endorsement in 2022," per CNN, denied that he had endorsed Lankford and suggested the Oklahoma senator could face a primary challenge. "I won in Oklahoma," Trump said. "I know those people. They're great people. They're not going to be happy about this. Nobody's going to be happy about this, but the people in Oklahoma are, these are serious MAGA, these are serious people."