America's Most Sinful States

Here's looking at, or ogling, you, Nevada
By Polly Davis Doig,  Newser Staff
Posted Feb 7, 2024 4:25 PM CST
America's Most Sinful States
In this April 16, 2020, photo, Chris Morehouse drinks a beer while performing as Elvis at the "Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas Nevada" sign along the Strip in Las Vegas.   (AP Photo/John Locher)

We all know where Sin City is, but what about taking that sinning excellence to a state level? WalletHub does just that via a "vice index" that's based on 55 key indicators in five main categories. They are: anger and hatred; jealousy; excesses and vices; greed; and lust. It's probably no surprise that Sin City managed to drag its home state to the top of the rankings. Without further ado, the biggest sinners in the union along with their score:

  1. Nevada, 60.47
  2. Louisiana, 55.21
  3. California, 54.94
  4. Florida, 50.62
  5. Tennessee, 50.35
  6. South Carolina, 49.39
  7. Texas, 48.24
  8. Arizona, 47.33
  9. Pennsylvania, 46.66
  10. Delaware, 46.45
Feeling downright pious? Maybe head to Wyoming. (Or try the most caring cities in America.)

