This Is the Most Compassionate City in America

Not all communities are created equally caring. WalletHub looked at the 100 most populated in America, examining more than three dozen metrics in three main categories: caring for the community, which takes into account civic engagement, the share of residents who take part in fundraising, and rates of violent crime and pedestrian and traffic fatalities, among other factors; caring for the vulnerable (think poverty rates, rehab centers per capita, animal protection laws, and the like); and caring for the workforce, which includes everything from doctors, nurses, and paramedics per capita, to residents working in community and social services. The Wisconsin city of Madison ranks No. 1 for caring, while Birmingham, Alabama, could use some more hugs. Here, the top and bottom 10 on WalletHub's list: